Pune gets state’s first digital clock to display Maharashtra’s real-time population

Pune Friday got its first digital Population Clock that will display Maharashtra’s real-time population and also the estimated population of the country. The Population Clock was installed at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) in a joint effort with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The clock was inaugurated by Pravin Srivastava, former Chief Statistician to Government of India, Sandhya Krishnamurthy, Director General (Statistics) and Dr Ajit Ranade, Economist and Vice-Chancellor, GIPE.

This is the second population clock in Maharashtra (the first one shows only India’s population) and is among the 18 others proposed to be made operational at the various Population Research Centres (PRCs) across 16 states of India. At present, four such clocks are operational in the country.

According to Vini Sivanandan, head, PRC at GIPE, the daily birth and death figures gathered from state and national agencies will be used to formulate the population estimates in order to keep the clock up-to-date.

“The clock aims to study the changing demographics of a region, to create awareness among the younger population, to initiate and plan region-specific efforts requiring population stabilisation,” said Sivanandan.