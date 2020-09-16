Pune gets light showers, IMD predicts moderate rain for next three days

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune will receive moderate rain for the next three days. (File)

After a brief break from last week’s thunderstorm, Pune city reported light rain on Wednesday. The day remained dominated by cloudy and overcast conditions, keeping day temperatures below normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune will receive moderate rain for the next three days.

“The Southwest Monsoon will be active over the state during the next three days. Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada will receive moderate-intensity but widespread rainfall till September 19,” read the latest forecast issued by IMD.

In the last two days, some areas in Nanded and Latur districts have reported intense rain. The 24-hour rainfall recorded at some stations in Marathwada ranged between 60 to 100 mm.

With more rain in the offing, the Central Water Commission on Wednesday issued flood warnings for Bhima, Nira, Purna, Godavari, Koyana and Warna river basins. Dams associated with these rivers have full stock and the water is expected to be released during the coming days.

