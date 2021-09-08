Pune gets its own weather app that offers rainfall updates every 15 minutes

After Delhi and Mumbai, Pune became the third Indian city to get a dedicated weather app developed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Launched in late July this year by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the Pune Weather Live app has now gone public and is available free for download on Google Play Store.

The app has been jointly developed by the Surface Instruments Division of the Climate Research and Services (CRS) office of IMD, Pune, and the state Water Resources Department. The installation works of weather instruments, including Automatic Weather Station (AWS) and Automatic Rain Gauges (AGS), were actively undertaken in the city’s outskirt localities during the past few months.

Basic weather information like rainfall and temperature for Pune city and district for the present and immediate next day will be available over the app.

The app further offers rainfall information collected from more than 100 weather stations across the Pune district, which will be updated every 15 minutes. The colour-coded graphical information will also tell the rainfall intensity in real-time — ranging from light, moderate, heavy, very heavy to extremely heavy rain over a locality.

” The app development is an effort under IMD’s urban meteorology initiative, which involves laying of a meso-network of meteorological instruments across major metro and mega cities that house important infrastructure facilities. IMD cannot single-handedly do this task and needs support from local government agencies and water resource departments from these cities,” said KS Hosalikar, head, Surface Instruments division, CRS, Pune.

IMD is also working on developing similar networks in Ahmedabad, Chennai and cities in Kerala, Hosalikar added.

The app has a crowdsourcing option that will allow the general public to send images and pictures of weather events from their locality in the district in real-time. This information, the IMD officials said, will be used for verification of their forecast and nowcasts.