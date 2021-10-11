Pune gears up to celebrate Durga Puja

Entry in batches, members-only entry, pre-booking of slots, pre-packed bhog and live telecast of aartis on social media platforms – these are some of the measures organisers of pandals are taking to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed as the city gears up for Durga Puja or Pujo celebrations from Monday to October 15.

Anup Dutta, general secretary of the Pune Kalibari, has urged that people who are vulnerable or not vaccinated to avoid coming to the temple. “At a time, 25 to 30 people will take the darshan, collect the bhog and disperse, to make space for the next batch,” he told The Indian Express.

Sandeep Bhattacharjee, vice president of Aagomoni Prabasi Sangha, said, “The pujo will be held at Dhankude Lawns, Baner. No procession will take place on the day of visarjan.”

Since dhakis (drum players) could not be invited from Kolkata this year, the pujo pandal at Wadgaonsheri will have their statues put up on either side of the idol. Amarnath Mukherjee, general secretary of the pandal, said, “It is our effort to bring in the festivities amid the protocols and precautions.”