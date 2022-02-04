Pune gears up for another virtual Science Day celebrations

With the National Science Day (February 28) around the corner, the planning of virtual events and celebrations is in full progress across research institutes in Pune.

Pune is among the few Indian cities to celebrate the National Science Day, marking the discovery of the Raman Effect by physicist and Nobel laureate CV Raman, on a grand scale.

The Centre for Science Education and Communication at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has lined up quiz, games, three-dimensional model making, Fun-based competitions for all students above class 5 among others. Students can register for free here.

For a second consecutive year, there will be no big public gatherings on the day owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Normally, almost all of Pune’s research institutions and scientific organisations, including the SPPU, hold many events on February 28. Visitors, the student community, parents and general public are encouraged to visit and witness the scientific displays, models, be part of the public and popular scientific talks and movies hosted by these institutions. Puneites take active participation in the day-long celebrations. Large public gatherings and serpentine queues are a common sight on this day at many institutions to celebrate science and discoveries.