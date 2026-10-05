Pune Crime Files | Attacks on gay dating app users rise; reported cases ‘tip of iceberg’

A 19-year-old man and two others attacked a man having sex with another man he met through the Grindr app.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
5 min readPuneUpdated: Oct 5, 2026 04:03 PM IST
Pune gay dating app crimesA victim approached the police after receiving counselling from an NGO. (Representational AI image)
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Over the last couple of years, there have been several attacks in Pune on men looking for same-sex relationships through apps used by LGBTQIA+ people, the police and activists said.

On September 29, three youngsters allegedly attacked a 22-year-old man having sex with another man he met through the Grindr app.

The victim, who hails from Bhosari, and his gay date were attacked by the assailants at a dilapidated building near the Mental Asylum in the Yerwada area around 6 pm, according to the FIR. The other man allegedly ran away to escape from the assailants.

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The assailants also forcibly transferred Rs 20,000 using the victim’s PhonePe account, threatened to kill him, and tried to have sex with him, according to the FIR.

When he resisted, the assailants dropped him at Vishrantwadi Chowk on a two-wheeler and left, it added.

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The man approached the police two days later after receiving counselling from YUTAK Trust, which works among LGBTQIA+ people.

Assistant Police Inspector Chandrakant Lohkare said, “We probed the bank account into which the accused had forcibly transferred the victim’s money. This led to the arrest of 19-year-old Devendra alias Karan on the same day. A court remanded him to police custody until October 7 for further investigation. Attempts are underway to arrest the remaining two accused.”

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The police booked the three men on charges including voluntarily causing hurt, robbery, and criminal intimidation.

Minor boy lures 25-year-old man

In a previous incident, a minor boy lured a 25-year-old man from Warje Malwadi through a gay dating app and called him for a meeting near a shopping mall in Karve Nagar on the night of April 29. The minor then took the man for a “long drive”. They reached a secluded spot, where the minor’s aides allegedly attacked the man, stoned his face, snatched his cell phone, and transferred Rs 8,600 from his account.

Within an hour after he complained, the police apprehended the minor accused on May 8. His three aides were arrested later.

History-sheeter among 5 arrested

Earlier this year, the police arrested a gang of five who allegedly robbed three users of a gay dating app between December 28, 2025, and January 11, 2026.

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According to an FIR registered in these cases, a 27-year-old man received a message on a gay dating app from an ID named “ImTop”, used by a person identifying himself as Rahil. They decided to meet in Kondhwa around 9 pm on January 11 for a “hook-up”.

But when the man reached the spot, Rahil and his friends allegedly took the victim to an isolated spot and robbed him of his gold ornaments.

The police arrested Rahil and four others, including a history-sheeter charged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) in the past.

The police said the gang members had similarly robbed at least two more men. They targeted men looking for same-sex dating, believing that victims would not file police complaints.

Extortion over nude videos

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In July 2025, when a 22-year-old man went to meet another man he met through a gay dating app, two others forced him to take his clothes off and recorded his videos in a car. Threatening to publicise the videos, they allegedly forced the victim into making online transfers of Rs 8,000.

A 24-year-old man was allegedly blackmailed into paying Rs 1.09 lakh between August 2024 and January 2025 by people who befriended him on a gay dating app. The FIR in the case was lodged after YUTAK Trust members met top Pune police officials.

Later, in April 2025, the police arrested a gang of four youngsters for allegedly robbing several men from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad after luring them through a gay dating app.

‘Many are not willing to approach police’

LGBTQIA+ rights activist Bindumadhav Khire of Sampathik Trust said the cases registered represented the tip of the iceberg.

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“Also, gay victims are not targeted only in urban centres, but also in rural parts, for easy money. We have received calls on our helpline from several rural victims. Many are not willing to approach the police due to social pressures,” said Khire.

Anil Ukarande of Yutak Trust said the police should be prompt in registering the crimes against the LGBTQIA+ community. “These crimes will increase if they go unreported. Efforts like posting reels on such crimes on official social media handles of police establishments should be made to raise public awareness. It will encourage the victims to ignore social taboo and lodge police complaints,” he said.

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Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

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