Pune Crime Files | Attacks on gay dating app users rise; reported cases ‘tip of iceberg’

Over the last couple of years, there have been several attacks in Pune on men looking for same-sex relationships through apps used by LGBTQIA+ people, the police and activists said.

On September 29, three youngsters allegedly attacked a 22-year-old man having sex with another man he met through the Grindr app.

The victim, who hails from Bhosari, and his gay date were attacked by the assailants at a dilapidated building near the Mental Asylum in the Yerwada area around 6 pm, according to the FIR. The other man allegedly ran away to escape from the assailants.

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The assailants also forcibly transferred Rs 20,000 using the victim’s PhonePe account, threatened to kill him, and tried to have sex with him, according to the FIR.