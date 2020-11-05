scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 05, 2020
Bihar polls

Pune: Gauraksha activist files police complaint about ‘threat call from international number’

Police Inspector Jayram Paigude of Cyber police station said they have received the complaint from Swamy and further investigation is on. Police suspect the call was made from an Internet-based device.

By: Express News Service | Pune | November 5, 2020 11:06:12 am
pune city news, pune cyber crimes, Gauraksha activist threatened in pune, pune cow activist threatened, cow activists puneSwamy is a government-appointed honorary animal welfare officer and has lodged nearly 500 cases regarding alleged illegal cow slaughter in different parts of Pune and other districts of Maharashtra.

Gauraksha activist and honorary animal welfare officer Shivshankar Swamy (27) on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Pune City Police’s cyber police station against an unidentified person, who called him from an international number starting with code +48, and allegedly abused and threatened him.

According to the complaint, Swamy received the call on his cell phone around 12.45 am, and the person on the other end spoke to him in Marathi.

Police Inspector Jayram Paigude of Cyber police station said they have received the complaint from Swamy and further investigation is on. Police suspect the call was made from an Internet-based device.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Swamy is a government-appointed honorary animal welfare officer and has lodged nearly 500 cases regarding alleged illegal cow slaughter in different parts of Pune and other districts of Maharashtra.

Swamy, who has faced attacks multiple times in the past, had been provided security by Pune City and Pune Rural Police in 2015, but his security was withdrawn in February this year.

The Committee to Monitor Animal Welfare Laws in Maharashtra subsequently submitted a letter to the police, demanding security for Swamy. In March, Pune Rural Police provided an armed guard to him.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 05: Latest News

Advertisement