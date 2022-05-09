Pune-Mumbai Expressway accident today: Three killed as gas tanker hits three cars, turns on side

Three people were killed and at least two others were injured Monday after a speeding tanker carrying propylene gas hit three cars as it turned on its side after crossing over to the opposite lane on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, the police said.

Raigad district police said the accident took place around 12 pm near the Khopoli exit of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, which is located in Raigad district, when the tanker was going from Pune to Mumbai.

Additional superintendent of police of Raigad district Atul Zende told The Indian Express, “The tanker, which was moving towards Mumbai, crossed over to the opposite lane as the driver lost control of the vehicle due to high speed. The tanker hit at least three cars. As per our primary information, three persons travelling in one of the cars have died. Local police and other agencies have launched a relief operation after the accident.”

Police said that at least two people, including the driver of the tanker, also sustained injuries in the accident. The local fire brigade, expressway emergency response team, and State Highway Patrol responded to the situation along with the local police.

“No gas leak was reported. The vehicles were removed with the help of a crane to normalise the traffic flow,” added Zende.