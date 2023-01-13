scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Gas pipeline in Pune catches fire, no casualties reported

Fire officials suspect that the blaze at the Rajaram bridge was the result of a leak in the pipeline during some digging work carried out by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Limited authorities.

Fire officials suspected that the fire was the result of a leak in the pipeline during some digging work carried out by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Limited. (Representational Photo)
Listen to this article
Gas pipeline in Pune catches fire, no casualties reported
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A gas pipeline of Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) at the Rajaram bridge on Sinhagad Road in Pune caught fire in the early hours of Friday, officials said. The firefighters of the Pune Fire Brigade extinguished the flames with the help of the MNGL team in an operation that lasted for about four hours. No casualties were reported in the incident, they said.

According to the officials, the Fire Department received the information about the blaze at Rajaram bridge around 12.10 am. “It was learnt that gas was leaking from the MNGL pipeline continuously. The fire spread at three points at the junction near Rajaram bridge. Three fire-tenders and a jumbo water tanker were pressed into service,” an officer said.

The police team also reached the spot and stopped the flow of traffic on one side of the Sinhagad Road for a few hours.

More from Pune

Fire officials suspected that the fire was the result of a leak in the pipeline during some digging work carried out by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Limited (MSEDCL) authorities at the spot.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Delhi Confidential: Prakash Javadekar is on a mission to ‘break the...
Delhi Confidential: Prakash Javadekar is on a mission to ‘break the...
For years, Goa village residents have been opposed to double-tracking of ...
For years, Goa village residents have been opposed to double-tracking of ...

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 11:47 IST
Next Story

Nagraj Manjule’s ‘Ghar Banduk Biryani’ to release on March 30

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close