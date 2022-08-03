scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Plan to inaugurate Pune garden ‘named after Shinde’ cancelled after criticism from CM Shinde himself

"Why did you name the garden after me ...You should have named it after (late Shiv Sena leader) Anand Dighe," said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He said local leaders have been directed to name the garden ‘Dharamveer Anand Dighe garden’.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 3, 2022 12:49:36 pm
Plan to inaugurate Pune garden ‘named after Shinde’ cancelled after criticism from CM Shinde himselfChief Minister Eknath Shinde at the inauguration of a football ground at Handewadi in Pune on Tuesday. (right) (Express Photo)

HOURS before Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived in Pune city on Tuesday, the inauguration of a new civic garden that was ‘named after him’ was cancelled. Later, Shinde pulled up former corporator Pramod Bhangire who had named the garden after him.

“Why did you name the garden after me …You should have named it after (late Shiv Sena leader) Anand Dighe,” said the chief minister. Shinde said local leaders have been directed to name the garden ‘Dharamveer Anand Dighe garden’.

Shinde, the leader of the rebel Sena faction, visited Pune for the first time on Tuesday after becoming the chief minister. He is currently on a statewide tour in support of legislators and leaders who have joined him after parting ways with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

After a citizens’ group objected to the garden in Hadapsar being named ‘Eknath Shinde Garden’, the former corporator covered up the board with a piece of cloth and announced cancellation of the inauguration.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...Premium
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...
pune news, pmc news, eknath shinde, maharashtra news The park board has been covered with a piece of cloth. (Express Photo)

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bhangire said he belongs to the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena and the garden was set up by his family’s trust, which has spent Rs 10 lakh on it.

“Two or three days ago, I had, on my own, put up a board, calling it the ‘Eknath Shinde Garden’… Now, I have come know that a citizens’ group is protesting the naming of the garden. Therefore, I decided to cover up the board with a piece of cloth. I will now leave it to the PMC (Pune Municipal Corporation) to decide the name of the garden,” he said.

Bhangire said the land on which the garden is located belongs to the PMC and Shinde didn’t know that the garden was being named after him.

“The garden has been set up on a 16 guntha land belonging to the PMC. The land had turned into a dumping ground. Local residents had been protesting against it. They had been urging me to get the plot converted into a garden. Therefore, I took the initiative to do so. Through my family’s trust, we spent Rs 10 lakh for setting up the garden. The garden also has gym equipment,” he said.

Bhangire said he regretted his action. “I should not have put up the board…I have already expressed regret over it,” he said.

The former corporator said he had undertaken various development projects in Hadapsar area with the help of Shinde, who was earlier the state urban development minister in the Maha Vikas Agahdi government.

Activist Vinita Deshmukh, a member of the Salisbury Park Resident’s Forum, said, “When we learnt that the garden has been named after the chief minister, we immediately took up the issue with him and the deputy chief minister. I tweeted about the illegality of the issue… The CM has taken action it and I have been told that he will not inaugurate the garden named after him. This is indeed a positive development…. we have also been fighting for months over the naming of a garden in Salisbury Park area after a former corporator’s father, but so far the government has not acted on it.”

Deshmukh said a resolution passed by the civic general body over 20 years ago clearly states that civic gardens should be named only after a national leader or famous environmentalists.

Meanwhile, the PMC administration said it was unaware of a civic garden being named after the chief minister. “… We are not aware that the garden is being named after Eknath Shinde as there is no resolution to that effect in the PMC,” said a civic officer.

Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir, however, said the rebel faction of the Sena was “hungry for publicity” so the garden had been named after its leaders. “We would have appreciated if the garden was named after Sena supremo Bal

More from Pune

Thackeray but they are not doing that,” he said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 12:49:36 pm

Most Popular

1

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

2

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

3

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

4

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

5

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why Beyoncé changed the lyrics of her new song, 'Heated' just ...
Explained: Why Beyoncé changed the lyrics of her new song, 'Heated' just ...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film
Bullet Train review

Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

Zomato shares tank nearly 10% on BSE on Uber stake sale report

Zomato shares tank nearly 10% on BSE on Uber stake sale report

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Why Beyoncé changed lyrics of her new song two days after release
Explained

Why Beyoncé changed lyrics of her new song two days after release

This Chennai bakery served during World Wars; its cakes & cookies still unique after 137 years
Know Your City

This Chennai bakery served during World Wars; its cakes & cookies still unique after 137 years

The longest survivors have lived for more than 33 yrs after heart transplant

The longest survivors have lived for more than 33 yrs after heart transplant

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement