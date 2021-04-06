Pune Gangsters Marne and Ghaywal shifted to separate prisons over security concerns

Dreaded gangster Gajanan Marne and his former aide and now archrival gangster Nilesh Ghaywal have been shifted to Nagpur and Amravati Central Prisons respectively over security concerns, the Pune Rural police said. The two were previously lodged in Yerawada Central Prison under the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act.

“The two gangsters are known rivals of each other and having them incarcerated in one prison is a security concern. Keeping this in mind, the process to move them to separate prisons was recently initiated and was completed on Monday,” the Pune Rural police said.

Police officials said that overcrowding in prisons has become a challenge during the pandemic as inmates have to be segregated and kept physically distant from each other, particularly those from rival gangs.

The gangs led by Marne (54) and Ghaywal (44) are among the 11 notorious organised crime outfits currently active in Pune and surrounding areas, according to the police. Marne was recently released from Taloja Central prison after he was acquitted in the 2014 twin murders of Ghaywal gang members.

A massive car rally was held by Marne supporters from Taloja to his home in Kothrud after his release in February this year. Several offences have been registered against him and his aides in connection with the rally. Marne was arrested and sent to Yerawada Prison under preventive detention recently.

On the other hand, Ghaywal, who used to be one of Marne’s henchmen in the early 2000s, has a total of 12 offences registered against him including cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion among others. Recently, Ghaywal was sent to Yerawada Prison after the Pune District Collector gave the nod to charge him under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act, 1981 (MPDA).

Police records show that Marne and Ghaywal used to operate together from 2000 till 2003. The two separated later and their gangs have repeatedly clashed in the past.