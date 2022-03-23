Pune: Gangster Gajanan Marne’s son booked for ‘rape’, goes absconding

The son of gangster Gajanan Marne, who recently joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Pune, has been booked on charges of rape after a 22-year-old college student filed a complaint, the police have said. Inspector Yusuf Shaikh, in charge of Sinhagad Road police station, said, “The accused is currently on the run. We have launched a search for him.”

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case was filed against Prathmesh, 22, at Sinhagad Road police station late on Tuesday under sections pertaining to rape, criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Information Technology Act.

According to the complaint filed by the college student, she was introduced to Prathmesh by a common friend in 2020. The woman has alleged that between August 2020 and March 2022, the accused took her to several hotels in places including Khadakwasla, Rajgad and also a farmhouse in Mulshi, where he forced her into a physical relationship. She has also alleged that he shot a video and threatened to circulate it on social media if she approached the police with a complaint.

A gang led by Gajanan Marne, 54, is among the 11 notorious organised crime groups currently active in Pune and surrounding areas, as per the latest police reports. Marne is currently in prison.

Marne’s wife Jayashree and Prathmesh joined the NCP a few weeks ago in presence of leaders from Pune.