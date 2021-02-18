Pune: Gangster Gaja Marne booked again, now for procession following his release from prison

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have registered one more offence against notorious gangster Gajanan alias Gaja Marne and his aides in connection with the procession that was taken out after his release from Taloja prison on Monday.

The latest offence, which was registered at Hinjewadi police station late on Wednesday night, comes at the time when Marne (54) was granted bail by a court in Pune in connection with an offence of creating ruckus in Kothrud area. The court also denied permission to give custody of Marne and his aides to Talegaon Dabhade police, who had earlier booked them in connection with the same procession in which a large number of his supporters had travelled in cars on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and had burst crackers.

When contacted, the investigating officer, Assistant inspector Sagar Kate said that the case has been registered for the same procession which continued from Pune Mumbai Expressway to Pune Bangalore Highway, a part of which comes under their jurisdiction. The offence has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for rash driving, wrongful restraint to commuters on highways and criminal intimidation.

On Wednesday, the efforts by Pune city police to keep Marne and one more notorious gangster Sharad Mohol behind bars did not yield results as both the gang leaders and aides were granted bail in connection to the offences registered at Kothrud and Khadak police stations respectively.

Last week, a special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) had acquitted Marne (54) and his 13 aides in connection with the murder of Santosh Hiraman Gawade alias Pappu, a rival gang member, for the lack of evidence. Earlier, the court had acquitted his 21 aides in the murder of another rival gang member Amol Hari Badhe. Both Gawade and Badhe were affiliated to Marne’s rival Nilesh Ghaywal gang. While Gawade was gunned down on November 4, 2014, Badhe was murdered on November 29, 2014.