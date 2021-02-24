Pune: ‘Gangster’ booked for submitting fake medical certificate before special MCOCA court to seek bail

According to police, Baswant is a key member of the alleged Bapu Nayar gang and was arrested in connection with an attempt to murder case

Pune police have booked the alleged key member of a criminal gang for allegedly submitting a fake medical certificate in court for the purpose of seeking bail.

Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad lodged an FIR in this case at Shivajinagar police station on Tuesday. Police have identified the accused as Nilesh Baswant, who is a resident of Upper Indira Nagar.

According to police, Baswant is a key member of the alleged Bapu Nayar gang and was arrested in connection with an attempt to murder case lodged at Kondhwa police station in 2015.

Police said he had also been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and got temporary bail on medical grounds from the Supreme Court, following which he was released on April 16, 2020. He was currently out of prison, they added.

Considering this suspicious, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ashok Morale asked Gaikwad to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Police said a probe revealed that Baswant claimed to be suffering from cancer and also procured a fake medical certificate on the letterhead of a Satara-based doctor.

Police further said Baswant submitted this forged certificate before the special MCOCA court in Shivajinagar for seeking bail on medical grounds.

Gaikwad said, “Baswant was operated on at Sassoon hospital after cancer malignancy was detected in his body in February 2020. Later, the SC granted him temporary bail of four weeks on medical grounds. Meanwhile, his medical reports at a private hospital came out normal… even then, for extending his bail, he got a fake medical certificate and submitted it before the court.”

Police said they had not yet arrested Baswant in the fresh case lodged at Shivajinagar police station under sections 465, 468, 471, 198, 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

