Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Pune: Gangster arrested for share trader’s abduction

The gang led by Gaja Marne (54) is among the most notorious organised crime outfits currently active in Pune and surrounding areas.

Gaja Marne was arrested and will be produced before a magistrate court on Monday. (Representational/File)

PUNE Police said on Sunday they had arrested notorious gangster Gajanan alias Gaja Marne in connection with the abduction of a share market trader and his friend for a ransom of Rs 20 crore. Police had also invoked stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the gang in this case.

The gang led by Gaja Marne (54) is among the most notorious organised crime outfits currently active in Pune and surrounding areas. Marne himself has 31 offences registered against him, including those of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, extortion, and dacoity. He was released from prison in March this year after completing one year of preventive detention under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, also known as the Gunda Act.

After the involvement of Gaja Marne, his nephew and henchman Rupesh Marne, and other members of his gang came to the fore, police invoked the MCOCA and launched a manhunt for him. Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said that the Pune City Police received a tip-off that Marne was coming to a village in Wai taluka of Satara district. He was arrested and will be produced before a magistrate court on Monday.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 02:15:23 am
