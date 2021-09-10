Pune gangrape: Two lodge managers held, total arrests rise to 16

Probing into the alleged abduction and gangrape of a 14-year-old girl, Pune City police on Thursday nabbed managers of two lodges, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 16.

A senior officer said, “We have arrested two more persons — who are managers of the two lodges where the girl was taken by the perpetrators and was raped. The act could not have been committed without the negligence or, worse, connivance of these two managers.”

The teenager had gone to Pune railway station on the night of August 31 to travel outside town to meet a friend when she was kidnapped by an auto-rickshaw driver. The driver and his accomplices gangraped the girl over the next several hours at different places in Pune.

Police have till now arrested 13 alleged perpetrators and a 20-year-old acquaintance of the girl in the case.