In wake of gang-rape of minor: Pune police chief promises stern action against auto drivers involved in criminal activities

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Thursday promised stern action against “criminal elements” working as auto-rickshaw drivers, in the wake of the gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl in the city. Several of the arrested accused in the case are auto-rickshaw drivers.

The victim was allegedly kidnapped from the Pune railway station premises by an auto-rickshaw driver, who offered to give her a lift and help her find a place to stay. She was then raped at different places for the next several hours by the driver, his accomplices and others.

When asked about the involvement of auto-rickshaw drivers in criminal activities, Gupta hinted at major action against them, saying, “wait for three months…”.

Speaking to mediapersons during an interaction organised by the Pune Union of Working Journalists, Gupta also said that short-term, mid-term and long-term actions are being planned to prevent such incidents (of crimes against women at railway stations and similar locations).

The police chief said meetings have been held with stakeholders such as railway authorities, Regional Transport Officer, and Pune Municipal Corporation officials to develop a system that will entail installing more lights and CCTV cameras, along with regular patrolling to keep proper watch at these locations.

He also said staff will be provided to help RTO officials check auto-rickshaw drivers in the city.

Gupta said preventing crimes against women and terrorist activities, as well as taking strong action against organised criminal gangs, were among his top priorities. In the last one year, Gupta has been instrumental in invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against as many as 54 criminal gangs in the city.