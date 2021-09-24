Pune: Gang of four booked in 2nd extortion case

Pune City Police have lodged another offence against a group of four persons, including a man who claimed to be an ‘anti-corruption activist’, for allegedly threatening a builder and demanding extortion amount of Rs 1 crore from him.

The 47-year-old builder, who runs a construction firm, has lodged the first information report in this case at the Shivajinagar police station. Police have identified the accused as Rajesh Bajaj, K R Qureshi, Ashok Jadhav and Bapu Shinde.

Jadhav claims to be an anti-corruption activist and a few years ago, he had moved a petition before the Bombay High Court, claiming that the sanction granted to the builder’s project was illegal, said police.

In 2018, Bajaj and his aides allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore from the builder and threatened to harm him and his company’s director otherwise.

Police said the builder was afraid of them and he didn’t file a complaint at that time. A couple of days ago, businessman Ravindra Sankla had lodged a complaint against Bajaj and his aides at the Shivajinagar police station for allegedly demanding extortion amount of Rs 50 lakh. Police said Bajaj also falsely claimed to be a lawyer and cheated Sankla.

After getting to know about this case, the builder came forward and lodged an FIR against Bajaj and his accomplices.