Pune: Gang cheating people by offering cheap steel online busted

The Pune city police have busted a gang for allegedly cheating people through fake online offers of low-cost steel and booked three people. The police said they have arrested two people, identified as Irfan alias Ishan Shaikh (38) of Goregaon in Mumbai and Hitesh Nandakumar Mistri (45) of Thane and booked an accomplice too, identified as Ronak Kirit Mehta (37) of Balkeshwar in Mumbai.

A press release issued by the police stated that more than a month ago, a businessman from Pune who wanted to buy steel made inquiries on an online shopping portal. The police said that he got a call from a person identifying himself as Rajesh Shah, a broker in the steel industry, and assured him of steel at a low cost directly from a factory.

The businessman placed an order for steel and made an online payment of Rs 12.04 lakh into a bank account given to him by the broker, said the police. However, he did not get the promised steel and it was later found that the alleged fraudster had given him a false GST number, added the police.

The businessman registered a complaint with the cyber police and an FIR was lodged under sections 419, 420, 465, 468 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

During the investigation, a team headed by senior police inspector D S Hake confirmed that one of the accused Shaikh was residing in Mumbai. After escaping from the police once, he was arrested on Monday night following a chase, said the police.

The police said they recovered various fake documents in the name of a steel company, stamps of some firms, various papers in the name of one Kiran Bhagat and other material from Shaikh.

Further probe revealed that the money received online from the businessman was transferred into the bank account of another accused Mistri’s wife, said the police. The probe revealed details of communication between Mistri and Shaikh and the former was also arrested.

The police said that an investigation revealed Mehta’s role in this crime. But as he was unwell, a notice was issued to him, asking him to remain present before the cyber police station in Pune for investigation. The police said that they suspect many people were cheated this way by the gang.