Started by a Pune couple, a women-only Ganeshotsav ritual completes 40 years

On the second day of Ganeshotsav, thousands of women make their way to the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir for a powerful annual ritual that celebrates women’s power as a vital part of Indian culture.

They start soon after midnight on the first day of the festival, and by 6 am, there are more than 30,000 women of all ages, dressed in their festive finery, in colourful nauvari saris and the nath, at the mandir. They are here to participate in the mass recitation of the Atharvashirsha, a Sanskrit hymn to Lord Ganesha.

The Atharvashirsha Pathan by women, who fill the road from Mandai to Lal Mahal, is among the unique sights of Ganeshotsav. This year marks four decades of the initiative, now a tradition.