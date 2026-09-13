Started by a Pune couple, a women-only Ganeshotsav ritual completes 40 years

Started in 1985 by a local couple with just 15 women, the annual mass Atharvashirsha recitation at Pune's Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir marks its 40th year and now draws over 35,000 women from around the world.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneSep 13, 2026 03:46 PM IST
Pune Ganesh festival womenPune Ganeshotsav’s women-only Atharvashirsha recitation at the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir marks its 40th year, drawing thousands of devotees (Express photo by Arul Horizon).
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On the second day of Ganeshotsav, thousands of women make their way to the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir for a powerful annual ritual that celebrates women’s power as a vital part of Indian culture.

They start soon after midnight on the first day of the festival, and by 6 am, there are more than 30,000 women of all ages, dressed in their festive finery, in colourful nauvari saris and the nath, at the mandir. They are here to participate in the mass recitation of the Atharvashirsha, a Sanskrit hymn to Lord Ganesha.

The Atharvashirsha Pathan by women, who fill the road from Mandai to Lal Mahal, is among the unique sights of Ganeshotsav. This year marks four decades of the initiative, now a tradition.

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“Arun Bhalerao and his wife Shubhangi Bhalerao envisioned a gathering of women in front of the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati. They aimed to encourage a community of women to take part in a cultural tradition that would fill them with energy and purpose. Reciting the text clears our minds, makes our speech clearer, and helps us in many ways. The temple trust was encouraged by the idea,” says Archana Bhalerao, the daughter-in-law of Arun and Shubhangi, who is carrying forward the family duty of organising the Atharvashirsha Pathan.

Pune Ganeshotsav women ritual Atharvashirsha recitation at Dagdusheth Ganpati marks 40 years, growing from 15 participants in 1985 to over 35,000 now (Express photo by Arul Horizon).

Only 10-15 women attended the first Atharvashirsha Pathan in 1985. Last year, around 35,000 people came from across Pune. “The temple Trust and Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal, a youth organisation, helped arrange the event. Now, we have exchange students from Phuket in Thailand, visitors from Germany as well as the US. This is a way for them to have a darshan of our culture,” she says.

She adds that women do not need to know the Atharvashirsha text. Devotees are given prasad, which includes a printed copy of the text. At 2 am, the first groups of women start arriving to secure a spot close to the idol. After a darshan of the deity, the main event begins at 6 am with the blowing of the conch and Omkar. Before the chief guest arrives, a song praising Ganpati plays; then, to the cries of Morya, the chanting begins. As thousands of women’s voices rise into the dawn, the space reverberates with faith and energy.

One highlight is an aarti performed by 100 young women in the true Maharashtrian way. “They represent all the women. It is a powerful and blessed sight,” says Archana. She has a concern, though, as the countdown to Ganeshotsav begins. “Will it rain that day?” she asks.

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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