After mother’s death, Pune artist turns Ganeshotsav decoration into road safety message

Ravi Chauhan, an IT professional and artist, uses his artwork to share a deeply emotional message born of loss with the people of Pune, along with a mission to address a lack of road safety, infrastructure, and civic responsibility.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneSep 17, 2026 05:56 PM IST
ganeshotsavArtist Ravi Chauhan's Ganeshotsav decoration has Ganesha watching with concern over a road dotted with cars, trucks, two-wheelers, construction workers, and autorickshaws.
Make us preferred source on Google

This New Year’s Day, Ravi Chauhan, an IT professional and artist, was in an ambulance with his mother, who had suffered a heart attack, urging the traffic to move and praying for Punawale’s infamous congestion at Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk to show mercy. The ambulance siren wailed, and he shouted at other vehicles to give space, but nothing moved. Chauhan’s mother breathed her last in the ambulance, seven minutes away from the hospital.

This Ganeshotsav, Chauhan has partnered with Ganpati Bappa to share a deeply emotional message born of loss with the people of Pune, along with a mission to address a lack of road safety, infrastructure, and civic responsibility. He has turned a Ganeshotsav decoration into a conversation about the city we live in.

At his home in Pune’s IT hub of Hinjewadi, Chauhan, a passionate artist since childhood, has created a Ganeshotsav decoration that is more than an artistic installation. Ganesha watches with concern over a road dotted with cars of many colours, trucks with loads covered in blue tarpaulin, two-wheelers, construction workers, and autorickshaws. Everybody seems to be going in every which way. Trapped in the chaos is an ambulance in which a woman dressed in pink lies on a stretcher while two men—representing Chauhan and his father– watch helplessly. The installation is open to the public till September 25.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
ganeshotsav decoration, pune An ambulance trapped in the chaos in which a woman dressed in pink lies on a stretcher while two men—representing Ravi Chauhan and his father– watch. helplessly. (Express photo)

“The concept begins with Bappa arriving in the city to bless devotees. But instead of finding a smooth and well-managed city, Bappa encounters the harsh reality of broken roads and traffic chaos. He calls a meeting with his little team of Mushaks and asks: ‘Why is this road in such a condition? Who is responsible? Why are vehicles driving on the wrong side? Why isn’t the ambulance being given a way?’ There is silence,” says Chauhan.

Also Read | From shikara to pillars, Ganesh mandal recreates Somnath Temple in Pune

“Instead of waiting for someone else to act, Bappa decides to take the first step. The Mushaks then get to work — managing traffic, repairing potholes, clearing the road, and helping a person who has fallen,” he adds.

Chauhan says that he doesn’t want another family to go through what he experienced. “I cannot change what happened to my mother, but if through my art and Ganeshotsav I can make people think about road safety, giving an ambulance a clear passage and being more responsible citizens, then that is my small contribution,” says Chauhan.

His Ganeshotsav decoration is a cry to the administration and contractors to be more responsible. Complete roads on time, ensure proper quality and safety. “Citizens, too, have a role to play by avoiding wrong-side driving, following lane discipline and traffic rules, and immediately giving way to ambulances. The installation also encourages people not to stop at complaining about problems. Don’t just ask who will solve the problem. Ask what I can do. Bappa has come not just to remove obstacles, but to make us Vighnahartas,” he says.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments