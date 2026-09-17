After mother’s death, Pune artist turns Ganeshotsav decoration into road safety message

This New Year’s Day, Ravi Chauhan, an IT professional and artist, was in an ambulance with his mother, who had suffered a heart attack, urging the traffic to move and praying for Punawale’s infamous congestion at Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk to show mercy. The ambulance siren wailed, and he shouted at other vehicles to give space, but nothing moved. Chauhan’s mother breathed her last in the ambulance, seven minutes away from the hospital.

This Ganeshotsav, Chauhan has partnered with Ganpati Bappa to share a deeply emotional message born of loss with the people of Pune, along with a mission to address a lack of road safety, infrastructure, and civic responsibility. He has turned a Ganeshotsav decoration into a conversation about the city we live in.

At his home in Pune’s IT hub of Hinjewadi, Chauhan, a passionate artist since childhood, has created a Ganeshotsav decoration that is more than an artistic installation. Ganesha watches with concern over a road dotted with cars of many colours, trucks with loads covered in blue tarpaulin, two-wheelers, construction workers, and autorickshaws. Everybody seems to be going in every which way. Trapped in the chaos is an ambulance in which a woman dressed in pink lies on a stretcher while two men—representing Chauhan and his father– watch helplessly. The installation is open to the public till September 25.

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An ambulance trapped in the chaos in which a woman dressed in pink lies on a stretcher while two men—representing Ravi Chauhan and his father– watch. helplessly. (Express photo) An ambulance trapped in the chaos in which a woman dressed in pink lies on a stretcher while two men—representing Ravi Chauhan and his father– watch. helplessly. (Express photo)

“The concept begins with Bappa arriving in the city to bless devotees. But instead of finding a smooth and well-managed city, Bappa encounters the harsh reality of broken roads and traffic chaos. He calls a meeting with his little team of Mushaks and asks: ‘Why is this road in such a condition? Who is responsible? Why are vehicles driving on the wrong side? Why isn’t the ambulance being given a way?’ There is silence,” says Chauhan.

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“Instead of waiting for someone else to act, Bappa decides to take the first step. The Mushaks then get to work — managing traffic, repairing potholes, clearing the road, and helping a person who has fallen,” he adds.

Chauhan says that he doesn’t want another family to go through what he experienced. “I cannot change what happened to my mother, but if through my art and Ganeshotsav I can make people think about road safety, giving an ambulance a clear passage and being more responsible citizens, then that is my small contribution,” says Chauhan.

His Ganeshotsav decoration is a cry to the administration and contractors to be more responsible. Complete roads on time, ensure proper quality and safety. “Citizens, too, have a role to play by avoiding wrong-side driving, following lane discipline and traffic rules, and immediately giving way to ambulances. The installation also encourages people not to stop at complaining about problems. Don’t just ask who will solve the problem. Ask what I can do. Bappa has come not just to remove obstacles, but to make us Vighnahartas,” he says.