Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Pune deploys 20 teams to inspect sweets, prasad quality

On account of Ganesh festival, the FDA teams have been inspecting sweet shops, sweet manufacturing units and other food outlets since Thursday afternoon. (Representational image)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has deployed 20 teams across Pune city to inspect food products ahead of Ganesh Visarjan on Friday, with a special focus on sweets, mawa, khoya and prasad being distributed to devotees during the immersion processions.

The teams have been inspecting sweet shops, sweet manufacturing units and other food outlets since Thursday afternoon and have been collecting samples for testing. The inspection drive continued through the night and will remain in place through Friday and Saturday, officials said.

Each of the 20 teams comprises Food Safety Officers and is headed by an Assistant Commissioner.

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The FDA’s Pune division has stepped up inspections during Ganeshotsav to check the quality and safety of food products being sold and distributed during the festival. Officials said the teams are particularly monitoring prasad distributed during the Visarjan processions to prevent complaints related to its quality.