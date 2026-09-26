Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Pune bids Bappa adieu amid cheers, chaos, enduring traditions

In Pune, by the time the last of the mandal processions reached the immersion points, the air still carried the festive fervour. (Express photo/Arul Horizon)

The city that never lets go of its Ganeshotsav spirit did so once again this year. Lakhs of Puneites lined up the streets from Laxmi Road, Tilak Road, and other approaches towards Alka Chowk on Friday, escorting their beloved Bappa for ‘visarjan’ (immersion) with a blend of devotion, dhol-tasha, and a fair bit of chaos.

By the time the last of the mandal processions reached the immersion points, the air still carried the festive fervour.

For 29-year-old IT professional Nilesh Desai, the ‘visarjan’ procession is an annual ritual. “I took a day off, as it is non-negotiable to miss the immersion procession. Every year I tell myself I’ll just watch for 2-3 hours and head back, and every year I end up walking till 1 am behind the dhol-tasha pathaks. There’s something about the rhythm that gets into your head,” he said.