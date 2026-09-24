Ban on pressure-mid, plasma, laser systems; 71 noise pollution cases filed

With 21 cases registered in Pune city and 50 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the two police jurisdictions have together registered 71 cases for noise pollution violations during the festival.

Noise pollution has remained a key concern during this year’s Ganesh festival, with Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police registering a total of 71 cases for violations of noise pollution norms so far.

The police have also reiterated a ban on high-intensity sound and lighting equipment, including pressure-mid sound systems, plasma lights and high-intensity laser lights, during the immersion processions.

Pune Police have registered 21 cases, while the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have registered 50 cases for noise pollution violations during the festival.

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The Pune Police have deployed 120 teams equipped with decibel meters to monitor sound levels. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have also been monitoring violations and taking action against those breaching prescribed noise limits.