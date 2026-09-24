Ban on pressure-mid, plasma, laser systems; 71 noise pollution cases filed

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Noise pollution has remained a key concern during this year’s Ganesh festival, with Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police registering a total of 71 cases for violations of noise pollution norms so far.
The police have also reiterated a ban on high-intensity sound and lighting equipment, including pressure-mid sound systems, plasma lights and high-intensity laser lights, during the immersion processions.
Pune Police have registered 21 cases, while the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have registered 50 cases for noise pollution violations during the festival.
The Pune Police have deployed 120 teams equipped with decibel meters to monitor sound levels. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have also been monitoring violations and taking action against those breaching prescribed noise limits.
Pune activist Vidyanand Bapat has been raising concerns over noise pollution during the Ganesh festival and calling for stricter enforcement of prescribed limits. The issue has also drawn wider attention amid concerns over sound levels during immersion processions, Dhol-Tasha performances and other festival activities.
Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said on Wednesday that the police had held meetings with Ganesh mandals regarding the number and duration of Dhol-Tasha performances during the immersion processions.
“We have held meetings with Ganesh mandals on the subject of Dhol-Tasha troupes. They have assured us that they will not have more than two troupes for each mandal. Some mandals have traditionally had three troupes; they too are bringing down the number to two,” Kumar said.
He said each Dhol-Tasha troupe would be allowed a maximum of 15 minutes at every road intersection, including 10 minutes for the performance and five minutes for preparation.
Asked about the number of performers allowed in each troupe, Kumar said the police had not imposed a limit but would ensure that the time restriction and prescribed decibel limits were followed.
“I am hopeful that we will witness a more organised and disciplined Dhol-Tasha performance this year,” he said.
Kumar said the use of high-intensity sound and lighting equipment had been prohibited during the festival.
“During the Ganesh festival, there is a complete ban on the use of high-intensity sound and lighting equipment, including high-volume bells locally referred to as ‘tol’, plasma lights, which are high-intensity flashing lights, pressure-mid sound systems and high-intensity laser lights,” he said.
“These restrictions are aimed at preventing excessive noise and disruptive or potentially harmful lighting during the celebrations,” Kumar added.
“To put a check on noise pollution, as many as 120 teams equipped with decibel meters have been deployed. Till now during the Ganesh festival, 21 offences have been registered for violation of noise pollution norms,” he said.
Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinoykumar Choubey said senior police officers had held meetings with Ganesh mandal representatives before and during the festival to ensure compliance with noise pollution norms.
“These interactions have led to a positive response from many Ganesh mandals on adhering to the noise pollution norms. However, we continued to monitor violations and have registered 50 cases of violation of noise pollution norms in our jurisdiction during the Ganesh festival till now,” Choubey said.
With 21 cases registered in Pune city and 50 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the two police jurisdictions have together registered 71 cases for noise pollution violations during the festival.