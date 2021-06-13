Pune: Gambling den busted in Indapur, 26 arrested

A team from Bhigwan police station, led by inspector Jeevan Mane, raided the place after preliminary verification of the information.

Police claimed to have busted a gambling den being run at a farm in Indapur taluka of Pune district, which has led to the arrest of 26 people, including workers of different political parties and government employees. The raid took place late on Saturday, police said.

Deputy superintendent of police Mayur Bhujbal received information that a gambling den was being run from a farm in Madanwadi village in Indapur. A team from Bhigwan police station, led by inspector Jeevan Mane, raided the place after preliminary verification of the information.

According to police, 26 people, who had come from places like Baramati and Indapur in Pune district and even from Phaltan in Satara district, were detained. Police said they seized Rs 1.1 lakh in cash and the cars the accused had used to travel to the farm.

Mane said, “These people were betting money on card games. The entire activity was in violation of existing Covid-19 safety norms. A total of 26 people have been booked under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act. They were placed under arrest after the raid but were later granted bail as these legal provisions are bailable. The arrested persons included workers of political parties, gram panchayat members, government employees and some local residents.”