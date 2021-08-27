Pune: FYJC cut-off and first allotment list out today

The allotment and cut-off marks list for the first general round of this year’s First Year Junior College (FYJC) will be released Friday.

The list, to be published on 11thadmission.org at 10am, will cover students from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati.

Varsha Gaikwad, state minister for school education, has said that students who could not get seats in the first round of admissions can participate in the remaining three rounds.

After the list is released, those students who plan to choose the allocated junior college mentioned in the first list must complete the admission procedure and secure their seat on or before August 31.

This year, a total of 3,75,351 applications were registered of which 3,06,111 were eligible for FYJC admissions for the academic year 2021 – 2022. ENS