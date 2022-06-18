Pune: FYJC aspirants can fill forms with college choice from next week

From next week, students can fill online forms to indicate their choice of college and course for first year junior college (FYJC) admissions. Admissions to FYJC in Pune and several districts takes place through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for which forms are available on https://11thadmission.org.in.

Since May 31, students have been allowed to register themselves on the website and fill Part 1 of the admission form which contains their personal data, such as name, address, birthdate and other personal details.

The Part 2 of the form, also referred to as the preference form, where candidates have to fill the names of colleges and courses, in order of preference, will be available next week onwards, confirmed Audumbar Ukirde, deputy director of education, Pune.

Forms for supplementary exams being accepted

The forms for supplementary exams for SSC candidates (for those candidates who have been unsuccessful in clearing exams) will be accepted from June 20, while forms are already being accepted from HSC candidates. The dates for the supplementary exams for HSC (general and bifocal) will be between July 21 and August 12 and HSC vocational is from July 21 to August 8 while that for supplementary exams for SSC will be from July 27 to August 12.