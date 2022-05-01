Pune: Funeral pyre fire flares up, 11 hurt

Eleven persons were injured when the fire of a cremation pyre flared up at Kailas crematorium on Saturday evening. The incident took place during the cremation of Deepak Kamble (45), a resident of Tadiwala Road.

Around 7 pm, while one of his relatives was pouring fuel for lighting the cremation pyre, he ended up pouring too much. due to which the fire flared up. Eleven persons, who were standing near the pyre, sustained burn injuries.

DCP Sagar Patil said the injured persons were taken to a hospital and four of them sustained severe burn injuries.