scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 01, 2022
Must Read

Pune: Funeral pyre fire flares up, 11 hurt

Around 7 pm, while one of his relatives was pouring fuel for lighting the cremation pyre, he ended up pouring too much.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 1, 2022 11:54:28 am
Eleven persons, who were standing near the pyre, sustained burn injuries.

Eleven persons were injured when the fire of a cremation pyre flared up at Kailas crematorium on Saturday evening. The incident took place during the cremation of Deepak Kamble (45), a resident of Tadiwala Road.

Around 7 pm, while one of his relatives was pouring fuel for lighting the cremation pyre, he ended up pouring too much. due to which the fire flared up. Eleven persons, who were standing near the pyre, sustained burn injuries.

More from Pune

DCP Sagar Patil said the injured persons were taken to a hospital and four of them sustained severe burn injuries.

Best of Express Premium

Weekly Horoscope, May 1, 2022 – May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and oth...Premium
Weekly Horoscope, May 1, 2022 – May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and oth...
Semiconductor scheme a 20-plus year plan; global companies including Indi...Premium
Semiconductor scheme a 20-plus year plan; global companies including Indi...
No polls, no problem for donors: Parties get Rs 648.48 crore of electoral...Premium
No polls, no problem for donors: Parties get Rs 648.48 crore of electoral...
Stop this violencePremium
Stop this violence
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

May 01: Latest News