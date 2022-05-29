Pune: FTII waste picker-turned-actor Parubai dies at 82

Parvati Limbaji Suryavanshi aka Parubai, a grandmotherly presence on the campus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune and an all-weather actor who portrayed roles in numerous student films, died of age-related complications. She was 82.

“Parubai passed away at Sassoon Hospital on Thursday morning. She was admitted to the hospital the night before. She had diabetes and other age-related complications,” said Aadith V Sathvin, former president of the FTII students’ body.

She has worked in over 20 student films till date, several of which achieved great success nationally and internationally. “More, but not less,” she told The Indian Express in an interview in 2018.

Dressed in bright coloured sarees and wearing a bright spread of kunku on her forehead, Parubai’s presence was striking on the campus which has no dearth of eccentricities. She was an enthusiastic supporter of students during the strike at the campus in 2015 after the Union government appointed Gajendra Chavan as the president of the FTII Society.

Until about a decade ago, Parubai was a waste-picker who would scour the sprawling FTII campus for pieces of paper and other garbage which she would then sell to earn a living. With age, she stopped that work and relied on the money she received from students for acting in their projects and out of goodwill.

Her IMDb page describes her as “an actress known for Kamakshi (2015) and Makara (2013)”. Kamakshi, the diploma film of Satindar Singh Bedi draws from the mythological figure of the goddess of compassion. It made good noise at national and international festivals: competed at Berlinale 2015, was part of the Indian Panorama at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and bagged four awards at the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF). Parubai played the titular role of the old, lonely yet determined woman obsessed with obtaining and providing water in the drought-hit terrain. Prantik Basu-directed Makara was screened at the 2013 Rome Film Festival.

The landless labourer in water-scarce Solapur did not have it easy even before the 1972 famine. “My husband and I worked as daily wagers in farms. The drought took away all work. There was no food. Our cows and calves died, we had no time for them as we struggled to feed ourselves,” Parubai had said.

She lost her husband a decade ago. One of her two sons (she had lost three more to the 1971 famine) died a few years back and another keeps unwell. “It’s here (FTII) I find some solace. I’m alive only because of these kids (students),” she had shared.