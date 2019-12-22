Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Pune: FTII students withdraw hunger strike after assurance from chairman

The hunger strike, which began on December 16, was to protest the annual hike in the academic and entrance exam fees at both FTII and the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI).

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: December 22, 2019 3:09:40 am
FTII protest, FTII student hunger strike, pune news, maharashtra news, indian express news Students have also received a letter from the Registrar, FTII which states that two students will be allowed to present their case in the upcoming meeting. (File photo)

Students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) withdrew their indefinite hunger strike after receiving verbal assurances from FTII Chairman B P Singh and Ashok Parmar, Joint Secretary, in a meeting on Friday. The student demands will be discussed in the Emergency Governing Council meeting to be held on December 27 in New Delhi.

Students have also received a letter from the Registrar, FTII which states that two students will be allowed to present their case in the upcoming meeting. However, they will not be allowed to be a part of the discussions in the meeting.

