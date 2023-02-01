At Pune’s FTII, a Kashmiri musician performs to popularise traditional rabab

When Kashmiri journalist-cum-musician Nazir Ganaie performed at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune recently, he was doing more than presenting the traditional tunes of the Valley. Ganaie was also spreading awareness of the power of music to bring people together in a region of conflict. At the centrestage of his musical performance was the rabab, a string instrument commonly used by Kashmiri and Pakistani musicians and believed to have its origin in Afghanistan.

“The performance at FTII was a huge success with students from all courses and the faculties joining the session. The students and the people who joined the event were inquisitive about the rabab, its origin, the sound quality and the makers of the rabab,”” says Ganaie.

Also Read | Kashmiri rabab player goes viral for player ‘Pasoori’; know more about the instrument

The musician also spoke at length about the makers and the tonal quality of the instrument and also the mission of his Kashmir Rabab Academy to revive the popularity of the instrument.

His Pune stopover was followed by a recording session in Mumbai, the home of Bollywood where he is trying to make rabab a bigger part of music vocabulary.

Traditional Rabab. (Express Photo) Traditional Rabab. (Express Photo)

The rabab’s origins, like that of the santoor, Kashmiri sarangi and saaz-e-Kashmir, go back centuries and have their roots in Central Asia. “In Kashmir, the rabab is made from the local mulberry tree and gut strings and creates a powerful and sweet sound,” says Ganaie.

Between covering politics in Srinagar, Ganaie used to go in search of those areas that remain under-reported in the media, such as art and culture. During one such musical outing in 2012, he chanced upon the rabab and was mesmerized by its sound. Since then he has been devoting a part of his life to reviving the dying instrument.

“Initially, I faced a lot of problems when I decided to buy and learn the rabab. There was scarcity of the instrument and teachers. I also understood that Western music was becoming dominant and youngsters were drifting away from the folk music of Kashmir,” he said.

Advertisement

“In Kashmir, the rabab is made from the local mulberry tree and gut strings and creates a powerful and sweet sound,” says Nazir Ganaie. (Express Photo) “In Kashmir, the rabab is made from the local mulberry tree and gut strings and creates a powerful and sweet sound,” says Nazir Ganaie. (Express Photo)

Once he got a rabab, Ganaie started learning the instrument from Srinagar-based musicians as well as YouTube videos. In 2016, he asked a friend, who was visiting Afghanistan to bring him a rabab.

Two years later, he set up Kashmir Rabab Academy as a dedicated space for people to learn the authentic way of playing the rabab. “It is run by a group of young professionals and music enthusiasts who train music lovers and give them a platform,” says Ganaie. People can also buy the rabab at the academy’s store. The initiative has yielded positive results with many people young and old coming to learn the nuances of rabab playing.

“We also created a number of films to popularise the instrument across the country. Suddenly, I was receiving calls and messages from people who wanted to learn and buy the rabab,” he said.