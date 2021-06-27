Pune: From Class XI CET to NEET, free mock tests arranged by student organisation

Students will have to pre-register themselves on the site.

A student body organisation in Pune has arranged for mock tests of various entrance exams which will be available free of cost to all students.

The mock tests will be available on the website, http://www.vidyarthimitra.org.

While NEET, JEE and MHT CET tests are being conducted for several years and its format and old question papers are available to students, this year a new CET for Class XI has been introduced by the Maharashtra government, whose format was recently declared but no sample question papers have been shared.

However, a team of educationists, doctors, and teachers will prepare model question papers for Class XI CET which will be available through mock tests on the site as well as other entrance exams. All students who have registered for the mock tests will be provided guidance on the admission process to various courses as well as be updated on developments related to their courses from time to time.

The dates for the mock tests are – Class XI on July 11, MHT-CET on July 12, JEE on July 13, and NEET on July 14.