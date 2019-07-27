Pune: Free distribution of buckets for garbage collection to continue despite admin objection

Elected representatives in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have decided to continue the free distribution of buckets among residents for garbage collection, rejecting a proposal by the civic administration to stop it. However, elected representatives have decided to reduce the spending of each corporator to Rs 5 lakh from the ward development fund.

In a proposal tabled in the Standing Committee in January this year, Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao had said free buckets were being provided to residents to enable them to segregate wet and dry waste and store it in two different buckets. However, he added, residents were not following the plan.

The PMC has distributed at least 12 lakh small size buckets and 1.42 lakh large size buckets among residents over the last four years. Each bucket costs at least Rs 250 to Rs 300. “The distribution of buckets was to encourage residents store wet and dry waste separately. It has been noticed that waste collected through door-to-door collection or containers is received unsegregated. It means buckets were not used properly by residents,” Rao had said.

The buckets were distributed through funds at the ward level, development funds allocated to elected representatives and diversion of funds meant for other purposes. Rao had said more than one elected representatives distribute many buckets among residents in the same area. So, it was necessary to take a stand on distribution of free buckets by the civic body, he had said.

However, the members of standing committee had opposed the proposal and sent it to the coordination committee of all political leaders in the civic body. The all-party coordination committee decided that “spending of Rs 5 lakh be permitted for purchase of benches and Rs 5 lakh for purchase of buckets or cloth bags or handcart to carry garbage bins”. The purchase of benches, buckets, cloth bags or handcarts are done for distribution among residents at the ward level by the corporator of the ward. The proposal is now tabled in the standing committee so that the decision can be implemented by the civic administration.

The civic administration, while recommending to stop the free distribution of buckets, had said the buckets are not used effectively by residents for the purpose they are distributed.