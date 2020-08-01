Pune: Fraudster posing as bank employee dupes doctor of Rs 40 lakh

Police Sub-Inspector Mahendra Aher, the investigation officer, said, “We suspect that name of the fraudster is not Rohan Pawar. Investigation is on to identify and arrest the accused.” (Representational) Police Sub-Inspector Mahendra Aher, the investigation officer, said, “We suspect that name of the fraudster is not Rohan Pawar. Investigation is on to identify and arrest the accused.” (Representational)

A 36-year-old man has been booked by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police for posing as a bank employee and cheating a doctor to the tune of Rs 40 lakh on false assurances of providing a loan of Rs 8 crore.

The doctor, Amit Anant Wag, has lodged the complaint in this case at the Nigdi police station. Based on his complaint, police have booked the suspect, who called himself Rohan Pawar, under sections 406, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, pertaining to cheating and criminal breach of trust, among other charges, of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, the conman contacted Wagh on his cell phone, and claimed to be an employee of Kalyani Nagar branch of a prominent bank. He told Wagh that the bank was offering a loan scheme for doctors, and asked him if he needed a loan.

The accused collected KYC documents from Wagh and promised to provide him a loan of Rs 8 crore. ‘Pawar’ allegedly collected Rs 40 lakh in cash from Wagh, but gave him a forged loan sanction letter of the bank.

Police Sub-Inspector Mahendra Aher, the investigation officer, said, “We suspect that name of the fraudster is not Rohan Pawar. Investigation is on to identify and arrest the accused.”

