Monday, October 18, 2021
Pune: Fraudster dupes 77-year-old man of Rs 59,200 at ATM

Police said the complainant had gone to an ATM run by State Bank of India where the fraudster approached him and offered to help in getting a mini statement from the machine.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: October 18, 2021 11:23:11 am
The fraudster cheated the complainant by returning another ATM card instead of his. (Representational Photo)

A 77-year-old man was duped of Rs 59,200 by a fraudster who stole the senior citizen’s debit card on the pretext of helping him.

The incident took place on October 15 at Pimple Gurav.

The victim, Raghunath Patil, is a resident of the same area and had lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Sangvi police station.

Police said Patil had gone to an ATM run by the State Bank of India where the fraudster approached him and offered to help in getting a mini statement from the machine. The fraudster then swiped the complainant’s card and got the mini statement of his bank account. However, he then cheated the complainant by returning another ATM card along with the mini statement.

On October 14 and 15, the fraudster used the complainant’s card to withdraw Rs 59,200.

