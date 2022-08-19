Pune: Fraudster cheats jail guard of Rs 10k to stop ‘transfer’

A fraudster, who posed as a clerk at the office of Additional Director General (ADG) of prisons, called a guard at the Yerwada Central Jail saying that she has been transferred and then cheated her of Rs 10,000 by assuring her to stop the transfer order.

A first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Yerwada police station. According to a press release issued on Wednesday, the woman got a call on her mobile on August 6 evening from the accused.

The man claimed that the guard has been transferred following multiple complaints against her for poor performance while on duty. He also said that five women on duty were already suspended.

The accused then assured the guard that he would help her by speaking to the ADG. He then asked her to transfer Rs 10,000 to his account through Google Pay. When she refused to do so, he said that he was typing her transfer order and had already typed the transfer order of four more women.

The woman then transferred Rs 10,000 through Google Pay as asked by the accused. Later, she found the man was a fraudster and had attempted to cheat more women guards in the jail. Police have booked the unidentified accused under Sections 420, 511 of the IPC and an investigation is on to identify and arrest him.