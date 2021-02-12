Pune: Fraudster cheating persons at ATM centres arrested, 27 ATM cards recovered

The police have identified the accused as Anup Shivnarayan Pazare (33), resident of Fursungi area in Pune and a native of Nagpur.

Pune city police have arrested an inter-state conman who allegedly duped persons visiting ATM machines of various banks by asking their ATM pin in the pretext of helping them and then steal their ATM cards by playing trickster and then use it for withdrawing money.

The police have identified the accused as Anup Shivnarayan Pazare (33), resident of Fursungi area in Pune and a native of Nagpur. A team of the cyber police station of the Pune city police crime branch led by senior police inspector Rajkumar Waghchoure nabbed Pazare during the investigation into a cheating case lodged on January 20.

A carpenter had lodged the First Information Report (FIR) in this case. As per his complaint, the man took his ATM pin in the pretext of helping him and later replaced his ATM card with a duplicate one by playing a trickster. The fraudster then used the carpenter’s original ATM card and pin for withdrawing Rs 74,760 from other ATM machines.

Cops confirmed Pazare’s involvement in this crime and during the further probe, they nabbed him in front of an ATM centre in Sangvi area. A press release issued by the police stated that 27 ATM cards and other items worth Rs 50,000 were recovered from him during searches. Police said he was earlier booked in seven offences in different parts of Maharashtra and Telangana.