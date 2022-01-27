Fraudster claiming to be airport security personnel cheats pathology lab owner of Rs 45,000

A man claiming to be a personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) duped a pathology laboratory owner to the tune of Rs 45,000, the police have said. The victim, who is a 36-year-old woman, lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Wakad police station on Wednesday.

In May 2021, she received a call on her cell phone from a man who claimed he is from the security forces and that he was deployed at the Pune International Airport. The man told the complainant they want to conduct the blood test of six people at the airport. He identified himself as Abhishek Gupta and also forwarded a CISF identity card to the complainant.

The woman told him that her pathology lab would charge Rs 18,000 (Rs 3,000 per person) for the blood tests. The fraudster transferred Rs 5 on the Google Pay number of the complainant and asked her to check if she had received the money while keeping the phone call on.

Meanwhile, Rs 45,000 were transferred from the complainant’s account through two online transactions of Rs 9,000 and Rs 36,000 without her consent.

The woman filed a complaint before a court in this case. The court passed an order on January 24 to lodge an offence and investigate the matter. Accordingly, the FIR was lodged and a probe has been launched.

