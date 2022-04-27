scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Pune: Four youths arrested with possession of MD

By: Express News Service | Pune |
April 27, 2022 10:30:42 am
The cops nabbed the four accused persons near a water tank in Tathawade. (Representative image)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested four youngsters for allegedly possessing the banned drug Mephedrone (MD) for consumption at Tathawade on Tuesday.

Police have identified the four accused persons as Umed Shaikh (21), Nihal Shaikh (21), Abdul Sayyad (23), all from Pimpri and Amit Bhate (21) of Hinjewadi.

The cops nabbed the four accused persons near a water tank in Tathawade.

During searches, cops recovered 1.490 grams MD from their possession. Cops also seized two motorcycles from the accused persons. A first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Hinjewadi police station as per sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

