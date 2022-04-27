Pune: Four youths arrested with possession of MD

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested four youngsters for allegedly possessing the banned drug Mephedrone (MD) for consumption at Tathawade on Tuesday.

Police have identified the four accused persons as Umed Shaikh (21), Nihal Shaikh (21), Abdul Sayyad (23), all from Pimpri and Amit Bhate (21) of Hinjewadi.

The cops nabbed the four accused persons near a water tank in Tathawade.

During searches, cops recovered 1.490 grams MD from their possession. Cops also seized two motorcycles from the accused persons. A first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Hinjewadi police station as per sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.