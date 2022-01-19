Pune: Four-year-old kidnapped from Balewadi over a week ago rescued

The police on Wednesday tracked down a four-year-old boy who had been kidnapped from Balewadi area in Pune over a week ago.

बालेवाडी हाय स्ट्रीटवरून अपहरण झालेला लहान मुलगा सापडला आहे. त्यांची तब्येत चांगली आहे. The little boy kidnapped from Balewadi High Street has been found. He is in good health. #Pune — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 19, 2022

The boy, whose father is a 33-year-old doctor residing in Baner, was kidnapped from Saykar Garden around 9.45 am on January 11 by a suspect on a motorbike.

An FIR in this regard was registered at Chaturshrungi police station. Police teams were formed to identify the kidnapper and rescue the boy. The probe was being monitored by Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta and Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve.

Sleuths from the crime branch and the Chatushrungi police station carried out a massive search operation over the last few days to locate the child. When contacted, the commissioner confirmed that the boy has been traced and will be reunited with his family.

Police sources said the kidnapper is yet to be arrested and further investigation in the case is underway.