Pune: Four Solapur wrestlers clinch gold at 63rd Maharashtra Kesari Wrestling Championships

Nainesh Nikam and Praneet Bhansali (on the ground). (Photo: Rajesh Stephan) Nainesh Nikam and Praneet Bhansali (on the ground). (Photo: Rajesh Stephan)

Solapur had a field day on Sunday as their wrestlers clinched four gold in the prestigious 63rd Maharashtra Kesari Wrestling Championships at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi-Mhalunge.

In the 70 kg mat section, Solapur’s Kalicharan Solankar, a ward of Kaka Pawar, defeated Pune District’s Dinesh Mokashi 11-5.

Ahmednagar’s Vikas Gore thrashed Latur District’s Alim Sheikh 15-3 to clinch the bronze. In the second bronze-medal match, Pimpri Chinchwad’s Yogeshwar

Tapkir crushed Aurangabad’s Krishna Gawli 10-0 on technical superiority.

In the 86 kg mat category final, Solapur District’s Vetal Shelke defeated Babasaheb Chavan 8-0 to lift the yellow metal. Dhule’s Harshal Gavte and Nashik District’s Rameesh Kukde won the two bronze available.

In the 92kg mud division, Solapur’s Shubham Chavan defeated Satara’s Jaideep Gaikwad 8-0. The bronze went to Beed’s Amol Mundhe beat Latur’s Pradip Kale by fall.

In the morning session, Solapur’s Prashant Jagtap defeated Ahmednagar’s Akash Bhingare 8-2 to clinch the 86 kg mud final. It was the first attempt of Prashant in this weight category.

The resident of Kumbhargaon and student of Amrut Mama Bhosale, didn’t disappoint and won his maiden gold. Pune’s Santosh Padalkar sealed the bronze medal by defeating Ranjit Pawar of Sangli 3-1.

In the 70 kg final, Kolhapur City’s Nitin Pawar defeated Kolhapur District’s Machindra Nivangare in an intense battle.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App