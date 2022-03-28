Pune: Four shops gutted at Hadapsar, two workers rescued

Four shops in Hadapsar were gutted after a fire in the area early on Monday.

A team from the Pune Fire Brigade rescued two workers who were sleeping in one of the shops. No casualties were reported in the incident and the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

The control room of the Pune Fire Brigade received a call regarding the fire at Nalband Chawl in Hadapsar at around 12.40 am.

“Two fire tenders and two water tankers were rushed to the spot. Of the six tin-shed shops, four were gutted. Due to the wood and tin, the fire had spread rapidly. It took about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire and the cooling-off operation was carried out for about two hours,” Pramod Sonawane, station duty officer of Pune Fire Brigade, said.

He added: “The rescued workers have been shifted to a safe place. Nobody was injured in the incident. Of the four shops, two sold footwear and the other two fruits.”