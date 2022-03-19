Pune: Four of a family booked for raping 11-year-old girl since 2017

A case was registered after an 11-year-old girl alleged that she had been raped by four of her family members, including her father and brother, since 2017, the Pune police said.

An FIR in this regard was lodged on Friday by a counsellor at the girl’s school. The police have booked the girl’s father, brother, grandfather and uncle on charges of rape under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

As per the FIR, the girl’s father sexually abused her when they lived in Bihar in 2017. It said the girl later moved to Pune where her brother allegedly raped her several times; her grandfather and uncle too abused her sexually on different occasions in January and May 2021.

Deputy commissioner of police (zone II) Sagar Patil said, “Investigation is on. No arrests have been made yet.”