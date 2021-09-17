Pune: Four members of ‘Bullet Raja’ gang arrested, four heavy bikes recovered

Pune city police have arrested four members of the inter-state ‘Bullet Raja’ gang from Buldhana district who used to steal heavy motorbikes from Pune. The police have so far recovered four motorcycles from their possession.

The accused persons have been identified as Rameshwar Suryabhan Wagh (20), Shubham Sunil Doifode (22), Akash Santosh Kakad (20) and Harshad Bhagwan Gangtire (32) — all residents of Sindhkhedraja in Buldhana district.

As per a press release issued by the police, a team headed by senior inspector Rajendra Landge arrested Wagh and Doifode in connection with a vehicle theft case registered at the Faraskhana police station.

During further investigation, a police team went to Buldhana and arrested Kakad and Gangtire.

The police have so far recovered four stolen heavy bikes and a motorcycle from their possession. Cops said “the group working as “Bullet Raja” gang is involved in stealing motorcycles from different districts of Maharashtra, including Pune, Aurangabad, Akola and Beed. Further investigation is on.”