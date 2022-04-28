Pune: Four injured, six vehicles damaged as state bus rams them after brake failure

At least four people were injured and six vehicles were damaged in Pune on Thursday after being hit by a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus whose brakes failed, police said.

The accident took place around 11 am near the Shankar Maharaj Flyover at Dhankawadi. The police said the bus was on its way to Satara when its brakes failed.

While the driver tried to bring it to a halt, the bus hit at least six vehicles including four two-wheelers.

Four people sustained injuries in the accident, the police said, adding that one of them was being treated for severe injuries.

Deputy commissioner of police Sagar Patil confirmed the multiple injuries and damage to vehicles in the accident and said that a case was registered at the Sahakarnagar police station in connection with the incident.