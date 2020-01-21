Pune: Four injured as car rams two scooters, driver arrested, say cops

Assistant Police Inspector Jayant Patil said Pawale owned the car involved in the accident. (Representational Image) Assistant Police Inspector Jayant Patil said Pawale owned the car involved in the accident. (Representational Image)

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly knocking down two scooters with his car, leaving four people injured on Sunday evening, police said. The incident took place on Church Road near B J Medical College.

According to police, Mukund Pardeshi (45), a resident of Mangalwar Peth who registered the FIR in this case, his wife Pratibha (44) and sons Nikhil (22) and Nihal (25), were going on two scooters to Koregaon Park for a family event.

At 7.45 pm, a car allegedly collided with Pardeshi’s two-wheeler near the gate of B J Medical College. Pardeshi and his wife fell down and received injuries. Their sons Nikhil and Nihal tried to stop the car, but the vehicle allegedly rammed their scooter and sped away. Both Nikhil and Nihal suffered severe injuries.

The driver, Shrikant Ashok Pawale, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. He has been booked under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 279 (driving rashly so as to endanger human life), 337 (causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and 338 (causes grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Assistant Police Inspector Jayant Patil said Pawale owned the car involved in the accident.

