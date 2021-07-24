Pune: Four including bank cashier, peon arrested over theft of Rs 4.4 lakh from Bhosari ATM

An offence of robbery was lodged in this case at the Bhosari police station under sections 457, 380, 392, 109 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational/file)

Within a few hours of Rs 4.4 lakh being stolen from an ATM in Bhosari area, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police claimed to have solved the case by arresting four persons, including a bank staffer and peon. Police have identified the accused as Anand More, Rohit Gunjal, Rohit Kate and Sachin Surve.

Police said two persons came on a motorcycle and opened an ATM of a co-operative bank on the Pune-Nashik Road in Bhosari area by using duplicate keys, around 1.30 am on Saturday.

Police said while the duo was trying to flee with the cash, one Gopinath Pindare tried to stop them. But the burglars threatened him with a hammer and escaped from the spot.

An offence of robbery was lodged in this case at the Bhosari police station under sections 457, 380, 392, 109 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused had broken the ATM screen and CCTV camera inside the centre, but one of the accused was spotted in footage from the CCTV outside the ATM centre. Police zeroed on the footwear that the accused was wearing.

In a press release, Deputy Commissioner of Police Manchal Ippar stated that from the analysis of CCTV footage, it was evident that a bank staffer was involved in the crime, so police questioned some staffers.

Police found a photograph on the cell phone of Rohit Gunjal, the bank peon, in which they spotted a person with footwear similar to that of the accused seen in the CCTV footage.

Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash said Gunjal’s interrogation revealed the identity of another accused, Anand More. Both Gunjal and More were placed under arrest.

Further investigation revealed that Gunjal and cashier Rohit Kate had given the ATM password and duplicate keys to the other two accused, in exchange of half of the money. Investigation also revealed that in the last one year, Kate had embezzled Rs 10.8 lakh of the bank’s money. The crime branch of Pimpri-Chinchwad police also arrested Kate and Sachin Surve, who is a history-sheeter.