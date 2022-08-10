scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Four in five individuals in Pune experience mental health issues, finds study

The study noted that as high as 85 per cent of women and 70 per cent of men in Pune have undergone mental health distress with depression being the commonest cause in women and anxiety and panic disorder largely seen among men.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: August 10, 2022 9:10:32 pm
Some of the major mental health stressors seen among youth in Pune are mood disturbances and anxiety. (Photo: Getty Images/thinkstock)

Mental health service provider Mpower, an initiative by Aditya Birla Education Trust, recently launched the mental health score with a focus on residents of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Mpower said that the score, which took into account online responses by individuals to screen their mental health spectrum, found that every four in five individuals or about 80 per cent of residents in the ‘Deccan city’ have experienced some form of mental health issue. The score also noted that as high as 85 per cent of women and 70 per cent of men in Pune have undergone mental health distress with depression being the commonest cause in women and anxiety and panic disorder largely seen among men. The Mpower Pune mental health score evaluated findings among the age group 18 to 24 years (youth and adolescents) 25 to 40 years (adults and working population) and 60 years and above (geriatric population).

In a statement issued Wednesday, Dr Neerja Birla, founder and chairperson, Mpower, said: “At Mpower, we aim to create awareness about mental health concerns in India and provide the right platform to seek help and services for people in need. Through the launch of the city-specific mental health score we want everyone to realize that mental health is not a taboo anymore, it establishes a well-known fact that mental health distress can happen to anybody at any age group and surrounding. The ongoing pandemic and the impact of isolation, instability, and anxiety, has aggravated mental health issues amongst many of us. The best way to deal with it is to acknowledge it and seek the right professional help as living with mental health issues not only erodes one’s life of happiness, it also has a negative impact on the economy of the country as it indirectly hampers productivity and growth.”

The score also highlighted other key insights such as 88 per cent of youth respondents, between the age group of 18 to 24 years, suffer from mental health concerns in Pune. Some of the major mental health stressors seen among youth in Pune are mood disturbances and anxiety. Many also suffer from panic disorder, relationship issues like instability, infidelity, abuse, ghosting, and open relationships, among others, said the experts.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA

More from Pune

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 09:08:02 pm

Most Popular

1

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

2

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

3

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

4

International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress

5

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Featured Stories

NDA shrinking
NDA shrinking
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
In Bihar BJP cloud of gloom and rage, an admission: We were complacent
In Bihar BJP cloud of gloom and rage, an admission: We were complacent
Behind Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, BJP-Shinde game plan to breach Sena...
Behind Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, BJP-Shinde game plan to breach Sena...
Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader
Opinion

Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader

What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case
Explained

What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

RBI cancels licence of Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy

RBI cancels licence of Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy

CBI arrests two former officials in West Bengal school job scam

CBI arrests two former officials in West Bengal school job scam

20 in last decade, latest K'taka murders fit a 'communal' pattern

20 in last decade, latest K'taka murders fit a 'communal' pattern

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Indian Matchmaking Season 2: Sima Taparia’s ‘demanding’ clients still don’t want to ‘compromise’
First Impression

Indian Matchmaking Season 2: Sima Taparia’s ‘demanding’ clients still don’t want to ‘compromise’

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement