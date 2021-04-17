Pune: Four held for selling paracetamol liquid in Remdesivir injection vial for Rs 35,000

It was found that seals of these Remdesivir vials were tampered and carried holes. (File photo)

Pune Rural Police arrested a group of four persons from Baramati for allegedly selling Remdesivir injection vials filled with Paracetamol liquids at a higher price to Covid-19 patients.

Police have identified the accused as Dilip Dnyandev Gaikwad (35) and Shankar Dada Bhise, both residents of Katewadi in Baramati, Prashant Siddheshwar Gharat (23) of Indapur, Sandip Sanjay Gaikwad (20) of Bhigwan.

Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officer Vijay Nanagre has lodged an offence in this case at the Baramati police station under IPC sections 420 and 34, sections of the Drugs (Price Control) Order 2013, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and Essential Commodities Act 1955.

Police were tipped-off about a person selling Remdesivir injections at high prices, and sent a decoy customer to him. The person offered one Remdesivir injection vial for Rs 35,000, and the decoy customer placed an order for two vials. Police, along with an FDA officer, then laid a trap and nabbed him along with his aide in a Fortuner car at the Pencil chowk in Baramati around 12.30 am on Saturday.

Two Remdesivir injection vials were seized from their possession. During investigation, police teams led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Narayan Shirgaonkar and Inspector Mahesh Dhavan, arrested the prime accused Dilip Gaikwad, who works in the business of mediclaims. Police subsequently also arrested Sandip Gaikwad, who has worked with a few hospitals, and recovered one more Remdesivir injection vial.

It was found that seals of these Remdesivir vials were tampered and carried holes. A probe revealed that accused Sandip was allegedly filling Paracetamol liquids in vacant Remdesivir vials and then handed these over to Dilip. Police said Dilip further sold these vials to people as Remdesivir injections at very high prices with the help of the other two accused.

A press release issued by Pune Rural Police on Saturday stated the accused are suspected to have sold as many as seven Remdesivir injection vials allegedly mixed with Paracetamol liquid. Police said an in-depth investigation is being carried out in this case. Police are also probing if any customers have suffered from health issues or have died after taking the fake Remdesivir vials from the accused.