Pune: 4 held for betting on India-New Zealand matches

Following a tip off, a team from the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Pune Rural Police raided a hotel in Lonavala on January 23 and arrested one person, Bhaveen Anam (38), a resident of Mulund in Mumbai.

“We later arrested three bookies from Mumbai. These persons were using a phone-based application to place bets on the matches,” said an officer. (Representational Image)

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Pune Rural Police has busted a betting racket and arrested four persons, including three from Mumbai, who were allegedly taking bets on the ongoing cricket matches between India and New Zealand.

Following a tip off, a team from the LCB raided a hotel in Lonavala on January 23 and arrested one person, Bhaveen Anam (38), a resident of Mulund in Mumbai. Further investigation revealed information about a betting racket being run from Mumbai, and the names of six bookies.

“We later arrested three bookies from Mumbai. These persons were using a phone-based application to place bets on the matches,” said an officer.

Those arrested were Chetan Jhala of Kharghar, Shashi Ajwani of Mulund and Sunil Jaiswal of Thane. Search is on for three other suspects.

